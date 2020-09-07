(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Iran is confident in the good intentions of Russia that offered to organize a direct dialogue between Tehran and Washington but has doubts about the US' objectives, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

In early September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was ready to support direct dialogue between Tehran and the US if both sides would be interested.

"We are confident in the good intentions of our Russian friends and partners, but there are doubts about the actions and intentions of the US," Khatibzadeh said during a briefing, adding that Iran will not change its attitude towards the US due to Washington's "economic terrorism" against his country.

In mid-August, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding a seven-party virtual summit among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, as well as Germany and Iran, but US President Donald Trump has said that Washington was unlikely to support this proposal.

Ali Rabiee, a spokesman for the Iranian government, said that the proposed summit would lack effectiveness due to the US' position.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly rejected bilateral negotiations with the US, claiming that talks were possible only in the format of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal, which was unilaterally abandoned by Washington. Iran has said that the US should return to the deal, admit its mistakes and provide compensation for the damage caused before the dialogue could begin.