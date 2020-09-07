UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Confident In Moscow's Good Intentions For Supporting Iran-US Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Tehran Confident in Moscow's Good Intentions for Supporting Iran-US Dialogue

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Iran is confident in the good intentions of Russia that offered to organize a direct dialogue between Tehran and Washington but has doubts about the US' objectives, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

In early September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was ready to support direct dialogue between Tehran and the US if both sides would be interested.

"We are confident in the good intentions of our Russian friends and partners, but there are doubts about the actions and intentions of the US," Khatibzadeh said during a briefing, adding that Iran will not change its attitude towards the US due to Washington's "economic terrorism" against his country.

In mid-August, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding a seven-party virtual summit among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, as well as Germany and Iran, but US President Donald Trump has said that Washington was unlikely to support this proposal.

Ali Rabiee, a spokesman for the Iranian government, said that the proposed summit would lack effectiveness due to the US' position.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly rejected bilateral negotiations with the US, claiming that talks were possible only in the format of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal, which was unilaterally abandoned by Washington. Iran has said that the US should return to the deal, admit its mistakes and provide compensation for the damage caused before the dialogue could begin.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Moscow Russia Washington Trump Germany Tehran Vladimir Putin September Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches global COVID-19 insurance

8 minutes ago

International Literacy Day: UAE achieves education ..

23 minutes ago

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

2 hours ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.