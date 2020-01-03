Tehran Confirms Death of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq - State Television

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Tehran confirmed on Friday the death of Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was reportedly killed by a US strike near the Baghdad International Airport, the Iranian state television of IRINN reported.

The broadcaster cited the statement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the strikes had left seven people dead, including Soleimani and two senior members of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces: militia's deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and head of protocol Mohammed Jabri.