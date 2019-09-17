UrduPoint.com
Tehran Confirms Detention Of 3 Australians, Says One Of Them Held On Espionage Charges

Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili confirmed on Tuesday that the Islamic republic had detained three Australian nationals, with one of them held on espionage charges.

Earlier in September, Canberra said that three Australian nationals had been detained in Iran. According to media reports, the people in question are a couple of travel bloggers, Jolie King and Mark Firkin, and a Cambridge-educated female academic. The latter and King reportedly possess dual British-Australian citizenship.

"The information is true," Esmaili was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency, when asked to comment on the reports.

According to the spokesman, two of three Australian nationals were detained for taking pictures of military facilities and other prohibited places.

"Another case concerns security and espionage, which was carried out by a person in favor of the country of which they are not a citizen," Esmaili added.

Detention of citizens of Western countries is not uncommon in Iran, including on spy charges. Most recently, in August, an Iranian court sentenced an Iranian-British dual national, Anushe Ashuri, to 12 years in prison on espionage charges, including over what was described as cooperation with Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.

