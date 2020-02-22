UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Considers Financial Action Task Force's Move To Keep Iran Blacklisted Unfair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Tehran Considers Financial Action Task Force's Move to Keep Iran Blacklisted Unfair

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Tehran believes that the decision of the Paris-based Financial Action Taskforce (FATF) to keep Iran blacklisted for failure to tackle terrorism financing was unfair, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

Earlier in the day, FATF voted to keep countermeasures against Iran in force, claiming that Tehran did not manage to ratify the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism. The move would obstruct Tehran's plans to bypass the US sanctions by doing business with EU countries.

"As you know, for a little over two years, Iran has complied with all existing laws and regulations related to money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Iran was blacklisted by FATF, despite all the efforts made inside the country, despite all the laws and regulations that we sought to comply with," Mousavi said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Mousavi stated that the decision was politicized and lobbied by the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

In accordance with the FATF decision, the member nations are advised to give "special attention to business relationships and transactions" with black listed countries, as well as financial institutions and others acting on their behalf. Iran was taken off the list after submitting an action plan to meet the Palermo standards in 2016, but the deadline expired in January 2018.

FATF was established in 1989 to set legal, regulatory and operational standards to combating money laundering, terrorist financing and related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Business Israel Iran Tehran Palermo United States Saudi Arabia Money January 2016 2018 Financial Action Task Force All

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

1 hour ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

1 hour ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

1 hour ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

1 hour ago

Wells Fargo close to $3 bn deal over fake accounts ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.