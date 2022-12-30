UrduPoint.com

Tehran Considers New US Defense Budget Anti-Iranian - Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Iran considers some provisions of the United States 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) anti-Iranian, as they pose a threat to the republic's security, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Iran considers some provisions of the United States 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) anti-Iranian, as they pose a threat to the republic's security, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday.

"Some of the anti-Iranian provisions included in the US 2023 NDAA reflect the continuation of the hostile, provocative and interventionist beliefs and policies of the United States and are meant to promote the Iranophobia campaign and to create an atmosphere of security (threats) against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Kanaani was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

Kanaani noted that US claims concerning Iranian nuclear activities are aimed at destabilizing the region. In addition, the minister said that the US itself has been involved in weapons sales "posing threat to regional peace and stability by setting up numerous military bases in the region."

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill for 2023, which includes $858 billion in defense spending.

