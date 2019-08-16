Tehran Considers Release of Grace 1 Tanker Victory for Iran, Defeat for Washington

(@imziishan)

Iranian officials on Friday hailed the release of the country's Grace 1 oil supertanker from Gibraltar's custody as a victory for Tehran and a defeat for Washington

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Iranian officials on Friday hailed the release of the country's Grace 1 oil supertanker from Gibraltar 's custody as a victory for Tehran and a defeat for Washington

On Thursday, Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Hamid Baeidinejad said that the Grace 1 vessel, detained last month on suspicions of smuggling oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, had been released and would soon leave Gibraltar waters. Meanwhile, reports emerged that the United States sought in a last-ditch attempt to seize Grace 1 mere hours before Gibraltar was poised to set it free, with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif slamming the move as piracy.

"Despite the ongoing pressure and sabotage from the United States, Grace 1 tanker has been released after an illegal seizure," Ali Rabiei, the spokesman for the Iranian government, tweeted.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the Iranian president's chief of staff, called it a "victory for diplomacy of the entire regime."

Gibraltar released the vessel after they received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria. Its captain and three crew members were also set free.