Tehran Considers SCO To Be One Of Centers Of Power In Multipolar World - Iranian President
Published October 25, 2022
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) contribute to building a multipolar world, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday.
The president noted that only Western countries continue to impede the construction of a multipolar world, adding that a multipolar world, in particular, "is built with the help of regional organizations such as the SCO.
Iran's influence in the world and the region will grow with cooperation with friends, Raisi said at the General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific news Agencies, answering a question from a Sputnik correspondent.
"We are serious about developing relations with Russia and other countries," he added.