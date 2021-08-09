UrduPoint.com

Tehran Considers Security Of Persian Gulf As Red Line - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Tehran Considers Security of Persian Gulf as Red Line - Iranian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Iran will undertake all necessary measures to protect the Persian Gulf from the threats posed by the United Kingdom as Tehran considers the gulf's security a line that cannot be crossed, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Monday.

On Friday, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said that Iran was behind a recent attack against the Mercer Street tanker. London will seek to hold Tehran accountable over its alleged involvement in the assault that claimed the life of one British citizen, Woodward said. The Japanese-owned tanker was attacked on July 29, which resulted in the death of two crew members.

"The security of the Persian Gulf is a red line for Iran. We will do everything possible to defend this waterway from dangers from such countries as the United Kingdom," Khatibzadeh said as quoted by the Fars news Agency.

Iran is concerned over the UK actions in the international waters, the spokesman said.

"My advice to the UK government is to pay attention to their own affairs and responsibilities," Khatibzadeh said.

The US, the EU states, and Israel were among the countries that suggested Iran appeared to be behind the attack on the tanker. Tehran has rejected the allegations of its involvement in the attack.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Israel Iran London Tehran Woodward United Kingdom July All From Government

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggl ..

Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggle

4 minutes ago
 DCD, SCAD sign agreement on measuring quality of l ..

DCD, SCAD sign agreement on measuring quality of life for workers in Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago
 Govt asked to assign areas only for cotton crop: M ..

Govt asked to assign areas only for cotton crop: Mian Zahid Hussain

16 minutes ago
 FESCO issue shutdown program

FESCO issue shutdown program

6 minutes ago
 Drinking green tea may help prevent Alzheimer's di ..

Drinking green tea may help prevent Alzheimer's disease: study

6 minutes ago
 Exports increase by 16.44 percent in July

Exports increase by 16.44 percent in July

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.