Tehran Court Sentences 2 More Rioters To Death - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Revolutionary Court of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tehran passed two more death sentences on people that took part in the recent riots, ISNA news agency reported Friday.

Preliminary verdicts have been passed during the court hearings on the recent unrest in Tehran, ISNA said. The courts have so far sentenced five people to death and another five to imprisonment of five to 10 years, the report said.

On Wednesday, Tehran courts sentenced the first three anti-government protesters to death.

Under the Iranian law, the sentences were imposed for arson of an administrative building and civilian transport, conspiracy to commit a crime against the national security, including acts of corruption, intimidating people with cold arms, as well as a deliberate terrorist attack on police officers.

On September 16, a wave of protests against Iranian government broke out throughout the country after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. Tehran said the unrest was fueled by foreign powers and accused the rioters of assaulting security forces and damaging property.

