UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Declares Arms Embargo Lifted, Iran Free To Procure, Export Arms As Sees Fit

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

Tehran Declares Arms Embargo Lifted, Iran Free to Procure, Export Arms as Sees Fit

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement at the strike of midnight (20:00 GMT) declaring that it was no longer barred from procuring or selling arms under as the UN Security Council embargo time span has ended.

"As of today, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all prohibitions regarding the entry into or transit through territories of the United Nations Member States previously imposed on a number of Iranian citizens and military officials, are all automatically terminated," the statement read.

No special action was necessary from Iran's side as the embargo lifts automatically if no extension or additional measures are taken by the Security Council, the statement read.

Tehran said this gives authorities free reign to undertake new defense policy based solely on its own decisions.

"Therefore, as of today, the Islamic Republic of Iran may procure any necessary arms and equipment from any source without any legal restrictions and solely based on its defensive needs, and may also export defensive armaments based on its own policies," the statement read.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran May All From

Recent Stories

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

2 hours ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

2 hours ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

2 hours ago

Opposition demonstrated undemocratic attitude: Faw ..

3 hours ago

Anti-Trump women's rallies draw thousands

3 hours ago

Pak, Canada can further enhance bilateral trade, i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.