Tehran Declares Arms Embargo Lifted, Iran Free to Procure, Export Arms as Sees Fit

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement at the strike of midnight (20:00 GMT) declaring that it was no longer barred from procuring or selling arms under as the UN Security Council embargo time span has ended.

"As of today, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all prohibitions regarding the entry into or transit through territories of the United Nations Member States previously imposed on a number of Iranian citizens and military officials, are all automatically terminated," the statement read.

No special action was necessary from Iran's side as the embargo lifts automatically if no extension or additional measures are taken by the Security Council, the statement read.

Tehran said this gives authorities free reign to undertake new defense policy based solely on its own decisions.

"Therefore, as of today, the Islamic Republic of Iran may procure any necessary arms and equipment from any source without any legal restrictions and solely based on its defensive needs, and may also export defensive armaments based on its own policies," the statement read.