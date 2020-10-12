Tehran Decries Ceasefire Violations in Karabakh, Calls for End to Attacks on Civilians

Iran condemns violations of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and urges both Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop attacks on civilians, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Iran condemns violations of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and urges both Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop attacks on civilians, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deplores the violation of a ceasefire announced amid the recent clashes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, calls on the two parties to exercise more self-restraint, condemns the missile attacks on the vital infrastructure, the residential areas of cities, and the killing of civilians, and expresses sympathy with the bereaved families," spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The ministry urged the conflicting sides to honor the ceasefire and resume talks. Iran, in turn, stands ready to facilitate negotiations in the interest of permanent and sustainable peace, the diplomat added.

The deadly confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Armenian-dominated region of Karabakh erupted on September 27. Following the 10-hour talks in Moscow, the two countries agreed to cease hostilities starting Saturday noon (08:00 GMT), but have since accused each other of violating the truce.