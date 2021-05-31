UrduPoint.com
Tehran Defends Its Freedom Of Navigation After Reports On Venezuela-Bound Warships

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:37 PM

Tehran Defends Its Freedom of Navigation After Reports on Venezuela-Bound Warships

The Iranian Foreign Ministry warned on Monday against miscalculations in dealing with the country and defended its right to freely navigate in international waters, commenting on recent media reports alleging that two Iranian warships were heading to Venezuela

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The Iranian Foreign Ministry warned on Monday against miscalculations in dealing with the country and defended its right to freely navigate in international waters, commenting on recent media reports alleging that two Iranian warships were heading to Venezuela.

On Saturday, Politico reported, citing three people familiar with the situation that the US national security community was monitoring two Iranian naval vessels, whose final destination could be Venezuela. The vessels were reported as heading south along the east coast of Africa.

"I warn that nobody should make a miscalculation. Those who live in glass houses must be cautious," spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters, as cited by the Tasnim news agency.

The diplomat added that Iran could be present in international waters, as entitled on the basis of international law, noting that "no country can violate such a right."

More Stories From World

