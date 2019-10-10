Tehran Demands Pullout of Turkish Forces From Syria, Cessation of Hostilities

The Iranian Foreign Ministry demanded Thursday that Turkey withdraw its troops from Syria and stop attacks on Syrian territory

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Iranian Foreign Ministry demanded Thursday that Turkey withdraw its troops from Syria and stop attacks on Syrian territory.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry, expressing concern about Turkey's military operations on Syrian territory and taking into account the seriousness of the humanitarian situation and the constant danger to civilians in the area of clashes, emphasizes the need to urgently stop attacks and withdraw Turkish troops from Syria," the ministry said in a statement.