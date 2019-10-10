UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Demands Pullout Of Turkish Forces From Syria, Cessation Of Hostilities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:48 PM

Tehran Demands Pullout of Turkish Forces From Syria, Cessation of Hostilities

The Iranian Foreign Ministry demanded Thursday that Turkey withdraw its troops from Syria and stop attacks on Syrian territory

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Iranian Foreign Ministry demanded Thursday that Turkey withdraw its troops from Syria and stop attacks on Syrian territory.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry, expressing concern about Turkey's military operations on Syrian territory and taking into account the seriousness of the humanitarian situation and the constant danger to civilians in the area of clashes, emphasizes the need to urgently stop attacks and withdraw Turkish troops from Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah dubbed &#039;Gulf Tourism Capital&# ..

20 minutes ago

MQM Chief charged, arrested over terrorism charges ..

25 minutes ago

Lootah lights the way for a brighter future; suppo ..

27 minutes ago

Bad news for Misbahul Haq: A court moved against h ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure impresses delegates a ..

50 minutes ago

RPO directs not to detain women,children at police ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.