Tehran Denies Arab Quartet Committee's Allegations Of Meddling

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:39 PM

Tehran Denies Arab Quartet Committee's Allegations of Meddling

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Thursday rejected accusations made by the Arab Quartet Committee in its final declaration, adopted after the recent meeting in Cairo, that Iran has interfered in the internal affairs of the Arab countries and seized three disputed islands in the Persian Gulf

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Thursday rejected accusations made by the Arab Quartet Committee in its final declaration, adopted after the recent meeting in Cairo, that Iran has interfered in the internal affairs of the Arab countries and seized three disputed islands in the Persian Gulf.

According to the declaration, the committee, comprising Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, also accused Iran of supporting attacks by the rebel Houthi movement, which is engaged in an ongoing conflict with Yemen's government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, against Saudi targets. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, but the fighting has significantly escalated within the last several weeks.

"It is regrettable that some [countries], instead of relying on the power of Persian Gulf states, make divergent, unfounded and undocumented allegations about the security of the region and welcome foreigners with their desperation," Mousavi said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Mousavi stressed that the Arab countries accusing Tehran of annexing the three disputed islands did not understand regional and global realities.

"The rehash of groundless accusations against [Iran's] eternal ownership of its three islands in the Persian Gulf and the blame game by some Arab countries whose regional policies have failed are, in the Islamic Republic of Iran's view, the reason behind their failure to understand the realities of the region and the world," the spokesman added.

The dispute over the three islands dates back to 1971 when UK forces withdrew from the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf's Strait of Hormuz. The islands were immediately seized by the Iranian Navy, but the UAE, which was established during that same year, claimed that the islands were under the control of Qasimi sheikhs throughout the 19th century and, therefore, were inherited by the UAE since the emirates that were governed by the sheikhs became a part of the newly-established country when it was formed.

