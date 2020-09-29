UrduPoint.com
Tehran Denies Riyadh's Claims On Alleged Links To Terrorist Cell In Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:29 PM

Tehran Denies Riyadh's Claims on Alleged Links to Terrorist Cell in Saudi Arabia

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected the allegation of the Saudi authorities that members of a terrorist cell recently detained by Saudi forces had links to Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected the allegation of the Saudi authorities that members of a terrorist cell recently detained by Saudi forces had links to Iran.

On Monday, Saudi authorities said that the country's security forces had detained 10 people suspected of forming a terrorist cell, which received military aid from Iran. According to the statement, militants from this cell have undergone military and field training at the facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"The recent accusations levelled by Saudi officials against the Islamic Republic of Iran are in line with the country's invalid and repetitive positions over the past years.

By abandoning political wisdom, and, this time, in the form of a threadbare show, Saudi rulers have fabricated a false case against Iran as a ploy to deflect public attention in order to cover up their own failed moves," Khatibzadeh said.

Saudi Arabia and Iran broke off diplomatic relations in 2016 after the Saudi authorities executed a prominent Shia cleric. The execution prompted a wave of protests in Tehran that led to the Saudi embassy being overrun and ransacked.

