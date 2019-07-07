Tehran Denies Tanker Seized by Gibraltar Carried Oil to Syria

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) A tanker detained in the Strait of Gibraltar was not carrying oil to Syria, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

"Contrary to what the UK authorities are saying, the tanker was not going to Syria but to the other place," Araghchi said at a press conference, noting that no one gave the United Kingdom the right to detain the tanker in international waters.

According to the diplomat, Tehran is in contact with Britain and is demanding to release the vessel immediately.

Iran hopes to resolve the issue by diplomatic means but could use legal mechanisms if needed, he stressed.