Tehran Disappointed With France Seeking Permission From US To Fulfill JCPOA Duties

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:24 PM

Tehran Disappointed With France Seeking Permission From US to Fulfill JCPOA Duties

Iran expressed its disappointment that France consulted with the Untied States about providing Iran with a credit in an attempt to ensure Tehran's interests amid the collapse of the Iran nuclear deal, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Iran expressed its disappointment that France consulted with the Untied States about providing Iran with a credit in an attempt to ensure Tehran's interests amid the collapse of the Iran nuclear deal, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, said Monday.

In a bid to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a $15 billion credit to Iran in exchange for Tehran returning to fulfill the deal. The plan was discussed with US President Donald Trump, who, according to media reports, positively viewed the idea.

"Unfortunately, some countries [France] ask permission from other countries [the United States] to fulfill their obligations regarding the nuclear agreement," Mousavi said at a press conference, adding that the implementation of the nuclear deal "must not be authorized by anyone.

"

In May 2018, the United States announced its withdraw from the JCPOA and the reimposition of sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran made known that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless the European signatories ensured Iran's interests under the agreement.

For the past several months, Paris has been striving to save the agreement by holding meetings and consultations with Iran's leadership.

Nevertheless, earlier in September, Iran began the third stage of rolling back its obligations.

