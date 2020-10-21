Tehran Does Not Favor Any US Presidential Candidate - Foreign Ministry Ahead of Nov 3 Vote

Iran foes not favor any US presidential candidate and sees the upcoming vote as an internal matter for Washington, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in an interview with Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Iran foes not favor any US presidential candidate and sees the upcoming vote as an internal matter for Washington, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in an interview with Sputnik.

US voters will cast their ballots on November 3 to choose between US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Tehran has repeatedly announced in regard with the outcome of the US presidential election that it does not prefer one candidate over another and considers this issue as an internal matter," Khatibzadeh said.