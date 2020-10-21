UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Does Not Favor Any US Presidential Candidate - Foreign Ministry Ahead Of Nov 3 Vote

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:00 PM

Tehran Does Not Favor Any US Presidential Candidate - Foreign Ministry Ahead of Nov 3 Vote

Iran foes not favor any US presidential candidate and sees the upcoming vote as an internal matter for Washington, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in an interview with Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Iran foes not favor any US presidential candidate and sees the upcoming vote as an internal matter for Washington, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in an interview with Sputnik.

US voters will cast their ballots on November 3 to choose between US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Tehran has repeatedly announced in regard with the outcome of the US presidential election that it does not prefer one candidate over another and considers this issue as an internal matter," Khatibzadeh said.

Related Topics

Election Iran Washington Vote Trump Tehran November

Recent Stories

At least 15 Afghan people were killed in stampede ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov Conducts Ex ..

29 seconds ago

Thar can pivotal role in economic development of t ..

30 seconds ago

European stocks steady at open

32 seconds ago

China develops high-speed train to run on differen ..

33 seconds ago

Sale of wheat flour at 77 sale points underway

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.