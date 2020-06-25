Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday assured his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif of Beijing's continuous support for the Iranian nuclear deal amid US attempts to prolong the international arms embargo on Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said after the teleconference between the two diplomats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday assured his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif of Beijing's continuous support for the Iranian nuclear deal amid US attempts to prolong the international arms embargo on Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said after the teleconference between the two diplomats.

Earlier in the month, Wang sent a letter to the UN Security Council President and the Secretary General of the United Nations where he criticized the US initiative to indefinitely extend the UNSC arms embargo against Tehran despite the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) provisions, especially considering that Washington was no longer a party to the deal. The US floated a corresponding resolution to the council earlier in the week.

"China is opposed to any attempt to change the contents of the JCPOA and the Security Council Resolution 2231, and the US has no right after withdrawal from the JCPOA to resort to the mechanisms planned in this regard," Wang told Zarif as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The ministers also condemned "the US' bully-style unilateralism, and expressed decisive support for multilateralism and the principles of international law."

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran. The current embargo, negotiated as part of the 2015 deal, expires in October.