TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) A Mahan Air plane carrying 53 Iranian, Iraqi, Syrian and Lebanese nationals evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, arrived in Tehran, the national Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the passengers were sent to a special site for an initial medical examination and then put under quarantine for 14 days, the agency reported.

None of the Iranian citizens were infected with the virus, the news agency said, citing Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh.

Last week, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported, citing Health Minister Saeed Namaki, that Tehran had suspended air travel to and from China due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus, and Iranian citizens would soon be returned home.

In addition, Iranian authorities decided to use thermal screening at airports to monitor the temperature of arriving passengers.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, which was first detected in Wuhan in December, has since killed nearly over 490 people with nearly 25,000 confirmed cases worldwide. The World Health Organization last week declared a public health emergency of international concern as most nations began evacuating their citizens from the affected area.