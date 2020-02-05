UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Evacuates Over 50 Iranian, Foreign Citizens From China's Virus-Hit Wuhan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

Tehran Evacuates Over 50 Iranian, Foreign Citizens From China's Virus-Hit Wuhan - Reports

A Mahan Air plane carrying 53 Iranian, Iraqi, Syrian and Lebanese nationals evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, arrived in Tehran, the national Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) A Mahan Air plane carrying 53 Iranian, Iraqi, Syrian and Lebanese nationals evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, arrived in Tehran, the national Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the passengers were sent to a special site for an initial medical examination and then put under quarantine for 14 days, the agency reported.

None of the Iranian citizens were infected with the virus, the news agency said, citing Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh.

Last week, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported, citing Health Minister Saeed Namaki, that Tehran had suspended air travel to and from China due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus, and Iranian citizens would soon be returned home.

In addition, Iranian authorities decided to use thermal screening at airports to monitor the temperature of arriving passengers.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, which was first detected in Wuhan in December, has since killed nearly over 490 people with nearly 25,000 confirmed cases worldwide. The World Health Organization last week declared a public health emergency of international concern as most nations began evacuating their citizens from the affected area.

Related Topics

World Syria Iran China Wuhan Tehran SITE December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trade between UAE, Senegal totals AED9.1 billion i ..

5 minutes ago

Trade between UAE, Senegal totals AED9.1 billion i ..

5 minutes ago

Boy drowned in nullah at Kashmir Road

1 minute ago

Traffic accident claims two lives in Sialkot

1 minute ago

AFI students take out rally to express solidarity ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company decides to make ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.