Tehran Excludes Possibility Of Referring Nuclear Deal To UN Security Council

Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:37 PM

Iran has ruled out the possibility of handing over the issue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action's (JCPOA) implementation to the UN Security Council but will be ready to respond should other signatories choose to do so, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, France, Germany and the United Kingdom announced the activation of the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism, saying that Iran's reduction of its nuclear commitments had no legal grounds and was therefore inconsistent with the deal.�

"We do not think that the Europeans will transfer the Iran nuclear deal to the Security Council, this possibility is very small," Mousavi said at a press briefing, adding that the EU's announcement in regard to the JCPOA was unacceptable.

He went on to say, however, that Iran would be ready to respond should the case move to the security council.

"Despite the grudge that we see from the Europeans we have not closed the door for negotiations with them," Mousavi added.

On January 5, Iran announced that it would abandon the remaining portion of its commitments under the JCPOA, after European signatories failed to guarantee Iran's interests.

