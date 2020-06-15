Tehran Expects Astana-Format Online Summit on Syria to Take Place Soon

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Iran expects the Astana-format online summit on Syria to take place soon at the presidential level, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Monday.

"It is highly likely that the videoconference of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents will be held in the near future," Mousavi said at a briefing.

According to Mousavi, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif plans to discuss this with colleagues during his ongoing visit to Turkey and planned visit to Russia.