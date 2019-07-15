UrduPoint.com
Tehran Expects Europe To Make 'Concrete' Steps Toward JCPOA Implementation

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:14 PM

Tehran expects Europe to make "concrete" steps toward implementing the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Tehran expects Europe to make "concrete" steps toward implementing the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed concern over the risk that the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), might unravel "under the strain" of US sanctions against Tehran and the latter's decision to partially discontinue its commitments under the accord. It also noted that the continuation of the deal was "contingent on Iran's full compliance," urging the Islamic republic to reverse its decision in this regard.

"Iran expects European partners to make decisions and take practical, effective and responsible steps toward implementing the JCPOA," Mousavi said, commenting on the joint EU3 statement.

The statement comes as the EU Foreign Affairs Council discusses the Iran nuclear deal's fate at a meeting in Brussels in the wake of Tehran's decision to start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 accord. Back then, the Islamic republic gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement by facilitating trade and oil exports.

As the deadline expired in July, Iran started enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, set in the JCPOA, pledging to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days unless its conditions are met.

