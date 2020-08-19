Tehran Expects Russian-Proposed UNSC Summit on Iran to Fail Due to US' Insincerity

The Russian-proposed virtual summit involving the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), as well as Iran and Germany, is unlikely to bring results due to the United States' lack of "sincere intentions," spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiee said on Wednesday

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding a seven-party virtual summit among Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States � the five permanent UNSC members � as well as Germany and Iran, to discuss the future of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We are aware of Mr. Putin's goodwill in de-escalation of tensions, but at the same believe it is unlikely that such summit would be effective in the absence of sincere intentions of the US government," Rabiee told the weekly press briefing, as quoted by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

At the same time, the spokesman said that Iran would "consider [the summit] seriously and announce the final decision" once it receives a formal invitation on a par with the other intended participants.

Rabiee further opined that US President Donald Trump might be reluctant to attend any such meeting after the UNSC turned down Washington's proposal to extend the Iranian arms embargo.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program. The deal was then enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231, including a provision on a five-year arms embargo until October 18 of this year.

The US has long sought to convince the UNSC to extend the arms embargo indefinitely but got its draft resolution turned down in a vote last Friday. Only the Dominican Republic supported the US in voting for the extension, while China and Russia voted against and the other 11 member states abstained.