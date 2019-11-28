UrduPoint.com
Tehran Expresses Disapproval To Baghdad After Attack On Iranian Consulate In Iraq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:04 PM

Tehran expressed strong disapproval to Baghdad regarding a recent attack on the Iranian consulate in Iraq's southern city of Najaf earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Tehran expressed strong disapproval to Baghdad regarding a recent attack on the Iranian consulate in Iraq's southern city of Najaf earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said.

On Wednesday, witnesses told Sputnik that dozens of demonstrators were injured in clashes with security officers close to the Iranian consulate in Najaf. According to a security source, more than 80 people were injured in the violence. Moreover, the demonstrators set the Iranian consulate building on fire. As a result, the authorities imposed a curfew in the province.

"Iran's strong disapproval was officially conveyed to the Iraqi Ambassador," Mousavi said in a statement published on the ministry's official Telegram channel.

He demanded that the Iraqi authorities take decisive measures against the attackers. He also recalled that Baghdad was responsible for the protection of diplomats and diplomatic facilities.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has condemned the attack on the Iranian consulate, adding that the assault sought to harm relations between the two states.

The violent protests have been rocking southern Iraq since early October. Over 350 people were killed with about 15,000 people injured since the unrest unfolded. The demonstrators are rallying against corruption, low living standards and unemployment.

