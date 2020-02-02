Tehran Expresses Support for New Iraqi Prime Minister Amid Critical Situation in Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Tehran has welcomed the appointment of new Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi and is ready to provide support in overcoming political obstacles faced by the Iraqi authorities amid ongoing anti-government protests in the Arab country, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday.

"Iran is ready to provide the Iraqi government and its people with all the means to overcome the problems and achieve Iraq's great goals, in the critical situation facing the Iraqi government and nation," Mousavi said.

The diplomat added that Iran supported Iraq's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty.

Allawi, a former communications minister, was appointed prime minister on Saturday. His predecessor, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned in November but remained in office in a caretaker capacity until the replacement was found.

Newly-appointed Iraqi prime minister has pledged to protect his country from foreign interference and prevent it from becoming an arena for other states' rivalry.

Iraq has been gripped by nationwide protests since October, with demonstrators demanding a better standard of living, the government's resignation and an end to corruption.