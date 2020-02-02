UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Expresses Support For New Iraqi Prime Minister Amid Critical Situation In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Tehran Expresses Support for New Iraqi Prime Minister Amid Critical Situation in Country

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Tehran has welcomed the appointment of new Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi and is ready to provide support in overcoming political obstacles faced by the Iraqi authorities amid ongoing anti-government protests in the Arab country, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday.

"Iran is ready to provide the Iraqi government and its people with all the means to overcome the problems and achieve Iraq's great goals, in the critical situation facing the Iraqi government and nation," Mousavi said.

The diplomat added that Iran supported Iraq's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty.

Allawi, a former communications minister, was appointed prime minister on Saturday. His predecessor, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned in November but remained in office in a caretaker capacity until the replacement was found.

Newly-appointed Iraqi prime minister has pledged to protect his country from foreign interference and prevent it from becoming an arena for other states' rivalry.

Iraq has been gripped by nationwide protests since October, with demonstrators demanding a better standard of living, the government's resignation and an end to corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Iran Iraq Tehran Independence October November Sunday All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

50 minutes ago

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

50 minutes ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

1 hour ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

1 hour ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

2 hours ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.