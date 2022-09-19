UrduPoint.com

Tehran Facing Student Protests After Death Of Detained 22-Year-Old Mahsa Amini - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Student protests are taking place in several major universities in Tehran after the death of 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini at the hands of law enforcement, after she was reportedly beaten in custody by Iran's morality police, media reported on Monday

The students have gathered at Amirkabir University of Technology and Shahid Beheshti University to voice their protest after Amini's death, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

Students blame the morality police for the girl's death as some Iranian women earlier published videos on social media that showed them cutting their hair and burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs with which an Iranian woman is obliged to cover her head.

On September 13, Amini was detained by the morality police in Tehran and taken to a police department where she reportedly had a heart attack. On September 16, Amini died after being beaten by the authorities for not properly wearing her hijab, according to US Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a special investigation into the case and expressed condolences to Amini's family.

