Tehran Following Events Around Ukraine, Calls for Restraint - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Tehran is closely following the latest developments around Ukraine, calls for resolving the issue by peaceful means and refraining from escalation, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

"We are closely monitoring issues related to this country ...

Iran calls on all parties to exercise restraint and believes that any action that could lead to an escalation of tension should be avoided," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted on the ministry's Telegram.

The diplomat also called on all parties to try to settle their differences through dialogue and through peaceful means.

"Unfortunately, NATO's interventions and provocations have complicated the situation in the region," the diplomat added.