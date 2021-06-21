Tehran Has No Intention to Extend Nuclear Deal to Cover Missile Program - President-Elect

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Tehran has no intention to extend the nuclear deal to cover regional issues and the missile program, as proposed by the United States, President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday.

"I invite the US to return to its commitments as soon as possible and to lift sanctions.

Iran has no pleasant memories of the nuclear deal. How do they want to discuss additional issues if they did not stick to their commitments?" Raisi said at a press conference, broadcast by Iranian television.