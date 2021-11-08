UrduPoint.com

Tehran Has No Regulations To Hold Bilateral Nuclear Deal Talks With US - Iranian Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:31 PM

Tehran Has No Regulations to Hold Bilateral Nuclear Deal Talks With US - Iranian Lawmaker

The Iranian authorities have not discussed or developed any instructions to conduct bilateral negotiations with the United States regarding the reviving of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian lawmaker Vahid Jalalzadeh told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The Iranian authorities have not discussed or developed any instructions to conduct bilateral negotiations with the United States regarding the reviving of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian lawmaker Vahid Jalalzadeh told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to Iran's strategic policy, we have not yet formally discussed the terms of negotiations with the United States. We have certain protocols in the JCPOA, according to which we held talks with Europe, and Russia, and China, and the United States. However, we do not have any decrees, documents or instructions regulating bilateral negotiations with the United States in Iran," Jalalzadeh said.

Commenting on Iran's claims against the US, the politician said that Tehran demands nothing from Washington but the full return of the US to its obligations under the JCPOA, noting that all sanctions against Iran should be lifted.

If the US government indeed has a political will, then Iran will not demand anything more than what is written in the nuclear deal, the politician added.

The Vienna-hosted talks aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, are expected to resume on November 29.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, which fell through after Washington's unilateral withdrawal and Tehran's retaliating actions. The sixth round of talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock. A new round of talks is expected to resume on November 29.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Europe China Washington Nuclear Vienna Tehran United States April June November All From Government

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella) ..

DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella)campaign

44 seconds ago
 High commissioner stresses exploiting full potenti ..

High commissioner stresses exploiting full potential of Pak-South Africa bilater ..

45 seconds ago
 Need to follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi': CM B ..

Need to follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi': CM Buzdar

47 seconds ago
 Chinese envoy, PTA chairman discuss cooperation in ..

Chinese envoy, PTA chairman discuss cooperation in field of ICTs

48 seconds ago
 German Health Ministry Says Still Cannot Imagine M ..

German Health Ministry Says Still Cannot Imagine Mechanism for Sputnik V Recogni ..

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy's first Type 054 A/P FRIGATE PNS TUG ..

Pakistan Navy's first Type 054 A/P FRIGATE PNS TUGHRIL commissioned at China

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.