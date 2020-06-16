Tehran Hopes Efforts of Russia, Turkey on Libyan Settlement to Succeed - Minister Zarif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Iran hopes that the efforts made by Turkey and Russia to put an end to the longstanding conflict in Libya will yield results, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"We hope that they will be successful," Zarif said following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The minister added that Russia's regional initiative in settling the Libyan conflict was similar to the one in solving the Syrian crisis.

"We support those efforts. We hope that the legitimate government in Libya can, thus, bring calm to the people of Libya," the diplomat added.

Libya has been suffering from internal conflict since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011.

Today, the country is divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA, and the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west.

Ankara has given its support to the GNA during the ongoing conflict with Haftar's army. Turkish troops and military equipment were shipped to Libya after the GNA made an official request for military assistance at the end of 2019. Meanwhile, Moscow is committed to a political solution to the crisis under the United Nations aegis and calls for more active engagement from the global community.