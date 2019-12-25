UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Hopes Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan Summit To Be Held Soon - Ambassador To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 11:50 AM

Tehran Hopes Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan Summit to Be Held Soon - Ambassador to Russia

Tehran hopes that the Iranian-Russian-Azerbaijani summit will be held soon, the country's new ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has said in an interview with Sputnik, also pointing to the increasing frequency of meetings between Iranian and Russian leaders

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Tehran hopes that the Iranian-Russian-Azerbaijani summit will be held soon, the country's new ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has said in an interview with Sputnik, also pointing to the increasing frequency of meetings between Iranian and Russian leaders.

The trilateral summit, expected to be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on August 14, was postponed over technical reasons.

"There were plans to hold the Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan summit in August in Sochi, but it was postponed, We hope that this meeting will be held soon," Jalali said.

According to Jalali, Russia and Iran have increased the number of their top-level meetings during the presidency of Russia's Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani, thanks to the developing bilateral cooperation and regional initiatives.

"I believe the presidents of the two countries have held 19 meetings as of now," Jalali added.

When asked about the next Russian-Iranian-Turkish meeting on Syria, Jalali said that the exact date of the talks, expected to be held in Iran, remained uncertain.

Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan held their first trilateral summit in Baku in August 2016 to discuss economic cooperation and regional security.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Baku Tehran Vladimir Putin Sochi Azerbaijan August 2016

Recent Stories

Merry Christmas !

36 seconds ago

Three People Injured After Mi-8 Helicopter Makes H ..

11 minutes ago

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Hits Off Russia's Souther ..

11 minutes ago

New Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Not Ruling Out Gr ..

21 minutes ago

Iran Diplomat Confirms Iran-Russia-China Naval Dri ..

21 minutes ago

GDA vows to introduce ITZs in 'Thandiani Galliyat' ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.