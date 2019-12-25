Tehran Hopes Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan Summit to Be Held Soon - Ambassador to Russia

Tehran hopes that the Iranian-Russian-Azerbaijani summit will be held soon, the country's new ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has said in an interview with Sputnik, also pointing to the increasing frequency of meetings between Iranian and Russian leaders

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Tehran hopes that the Iranian-Russian-Azerbaijani summit will be held soon, the country's new ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has said in an interview with Sputnik, also pointing to the increasing frequency of meetings between Iranian and Russian leaders.

The trilateral summit, expected to be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on August 14, was postponed over technical reasons.

"There were plans to hold the Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan summit in August in Sochi, but it was postponed, We hope that this meeting will be held soon," Jalali said.

According to Jalali, Russia and Iran have increased the number of their top-level meetings during the presidency of Russia's Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani, thanks to the developing bilateral cooperation and regional initiatives.

"I believe the presidents of the two countries have held 19 meetings as of now," Jalali added.

When asked about the next Russian-Iranian-Turkish meeting on Syria, Jalali said that the exact date of the talks, expected to be held in Iran, remained uncertain.

Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan held their first trilateral summit in Baku in August 2016 to discuss economic cooperation and regional security.