Tehran Hopes Iran, Russia To Finalize Draft Deal On Comprehensive Partnership In April

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Tehran Hopes Iran, Russia to Finalize Draft Deal on Comprehensive Partnership in April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Tehran hopes that the foreign ministries of Iran and Russia will finalize a draft agreement on comprehensive partnership between the countries next month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

"I am very grateful that the draft of a comprehensive agreement on strategic partnership between our countries has been reviewed and finalized in Russia. We are now reviewing it again as well. I very much hope that within the next month, the legal departments of the foreign ministries of our two countries will finalize this draft," said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia and Iran are in the final stages before this agreement is signed, the minister added.

