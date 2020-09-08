UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Hopes Iran-Turkey-Russia Agreements On Syria Will Be 'Better Implemented' - Rouhani

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:20 PM

Tehran Hopes Iran-Turkey-Russia Agreements on Syria Will Be 'Better Implemented' - Rouhani

Iran is hoping that the agreements between Tehran, Ankara and Moscow on finding a peaceful settlement to the Syrian conflict will be better implemented, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday during a video conference with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Iran is hoping that the agreements between Tehran, Ankara and Moscow on finding a peaceful settlement to the Syrian conflict will be better implemented, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday during a video conference with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of Turkey and Iran chaired the sixth Iran-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council.

"One of the important fields of cooperation between Ankara and Tehran is cooperation within the framework of the Astana process to establish stability and peace in Syria, by which we have been able to reach good agreements in the fight against terrorism with the cooperation of the friendly country of Russia, which we hope will be better implemented," Rouhani said as quoted on his website.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the meeting as "productive."

"Presidents & several ministers coordinated bilateral, regional & international cooperation - incl on trade, banking, health & regional developments," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

The Syrian Civil War has been ongoing since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The so-called Astana trio, which includes Russia, Turkey and Iran, has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve peaceful settlement since the first meeting in Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Twitter Tehran Astana Ankara Tayyip Erdogan January 2017

Recent Stories

Ireland's Sam Bennett wins maiden Tour de France s ..

2 minutes ago

Provision of quality education, research facilitie ..

2 minutes ago

Committee constituted to look into matters of defu ..

2 minutes ago

Market cap of second market - listed companies ris ..

23 minutes ago

KP changes status of Rakh Rafaqat Shah Private Gam ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Politicians Kravtsov, Rodnen ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.