Tehran Hopes Iran-Turkey-Russia Agreements on Syria Will Be 'Better Implemented' - Rouhani

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Iran is hoping that the agreements between Tehran, Ankara and Moscow on finding a peaceful settlement to the Syrian conflict will be better implemented, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday during a video conference with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of Turkey and Iran chaired the sixth Iran-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council.

"One of the important fields of cooperation between Ankara and Tehran is cooperation within the framework of the Astana process to establish stability and peace in Syria, by which we have been able to reach good agreements in the fight against terrorism with the cooperation of the friendly country of Russia, which we hope will be better implemented," Rouhani said as quoted on his website.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the meeting as "productive."

"Presidents & several ministers coordinated bilateral, regional & international cooperation - incl on trade, banking, health & regional developments," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

The Syrian Civil War has been ongoing since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The so-called Astana trio, which includes Russia, Turkey and Iran, has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve peaceful settlement since the first meeting in Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017.