Tehran Hopes Iraqi Government Will Quell Nationwide Protests - Foreign Ministry

Iran expects the Iraqi authorities to be able to find an adequate solution to the situation with ongoing protests in the country, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Iran expects the Iraqi authorities to be able to find an adequate solution to the situation with ongoing protests in the country, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry regrets the disturbance in several cities in Iraq and is convinced that the Iraqi government and the people ... will take measures to settle the current tense atmosphere and will not allow provocative actions to continue," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Iran was hoping the Iraqi authorities would cooperate with the country's political forces and religious leaders instead of counting on outside intervention, which could only worsen the situation.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also emphasized the importance of holding the Arbaeen pilgrimage when Shia Muslim pilgrims from Iran travel to Iraq to commemorate the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, Prophet Muhammad's grandson in mid-October, and creating a safe environment in Iraq to that end.

The protests have been ongoing in Baghdad and other areas in the country's south since Tuesday. The demonstrators are calling for economic reforms and end to corruption.