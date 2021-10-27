Tehran-Hosted Meeting Calls for Creating Mechanism of Meeting of Envoys for Afghanistan

Participants of the meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, hosted by Tehran, on Wednesday called for creating a mechanism of regular meetings of special envoys for Afghanistan, according to the joint statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Participants of the meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, hosted by Tehran, on Wednesday called for creating a mechanism of regular meetings of special envoys for Afghanistan, according to the joint statement.

"Start the function of the mechanism of regular meetings of Special Envoys (representatives) for Afghanistan affairs as well as regular meetings of the representatives of Embassies in Kabul at an early date (as mentioned in the first round of foreign minister's meeting joint statement) to jointly promote and hold consultations on details of relevant cooperation regularly for more concrete achievements," the statement read.

In addition, the meeting participants all called on the international community to help Afghanistan in the fight against COVID-19 and said that they are concerned over the humanitarian situation in the country.

"The Foreign Ministers appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for hosting the second round of the meeting and agreed to hold the third round in 2022 in China," the statement read.