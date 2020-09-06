Tehran Identified 'Forces' Responsible for Sabotaging Iranian Nuclear Facility - AEOI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Iran's security services have identified those responsible for a recent act of sabotage at the Natanz nuclear facility, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday.

In July, a fire broke out at one of the facilities under construction at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant in the Isfahan province, later described by Iranian authorities as sabotage. The incident did not result in any casualties as well as nuclear leaks.

"The security agencies are thoroughly investigating what happened in Natanz, which was sabotage. A far as we [AEOI] know, they have managed to identify the forces [responsible for the sabotage], identify causes, details, and methods," Kamalvandi told the IRIB TV1 channel, without specifying whether the sabotage was organized from within or outside the country.

Some media reported allegations of Israel's responsibility for the fire, which were neither confirmed nor denied by Iranian authorities.