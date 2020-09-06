UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Identified 'Forces' Responsible For Sabotaging Iranian Nuclear Facility - AEOI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 02:40 PM

Tehran Identified 'Forces' Responsible for Sabotaging Iranian Nuclear Facility - AEOI

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Iran's security services have identified those responsible for a recent act of sabotage at the Natanz nuclear facility, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday.

In July, a fire broke out at one of the facilities under construction at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant in the Isfahan province, later described by Iranian authorities as sabotage. The incident did not result in any casualties as well as nuclear leaks.

"The security agencies are thoroughly investigating what happened in Natanz, which was sabotage. A far as we [AEOI] know, they have managed to identify the forces [responsible for the sabotage], identify causes, details, and methods," Kamalvandi told the IRIB TV1 channel, without specifying whether the sabotage was organized from within or outside the country.

Some media reported allegations of Israel's responsibility for the fire, which were neither confirmed nor denied by Iranian authorities.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Iran Nuclear Isfahan July Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

UAE to provide medical treatment for former Mali p ..

1 hour ago

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

4 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.