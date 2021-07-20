UrduPoint.com
Tehran Imposes Curbs As Iran's Covid Cases Hit All-time High

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:08 PM

Iran sought to contain a new record surge in Covid cases, with government offices, banks and many businesses shut in the capital Tehran on Tuesday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Iran sought to contain a new record surge in Covid cases, with government offices, banks and many businesses shut in the capital Tehran on Tuesday.

Already hit by the deadliest outbreak in the middle East, the Islamic republic has been gripped by what authorities warned would be a "fifth wave" driven by the aggressive Delts variant.

To contain it, the national virus taskforce ordered government offices and banks in the Tehran and neighbouring Alborz province to close for six days from Monday evening, the first time such a step has been taken.

Most non-essential shops as well as malls and cinemas were also shut.

The sprawling capital city's streets had limited traffic with almost empty sidewalks on Tuesday morning, an AFP journalist reported.

Iran has so far avoided imposing a full nationwide lockdown, employing instead limited measures such as temporary travel bans and business closures.

Mehdi, an employee at a trade company, was sceptical the restrictions would curb infections.

"It won't be effective," he told AFP. "If people stay at home and don't go anywhere, it might -- but as soon as there's a holiday, everyone starts travelling."Iran celebrates the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday on Wednesday, ahead of the weekend.

State television showed traffic police blocking roads leading north to popular holiday destinations, but Iranian media reported heavy traffic as of Monday night as residents tried to leave the capital.

