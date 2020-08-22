UrduPoint.com
Tehran In Favor Of Holding Iran-Russia-China Drills In Gulf Of Oman - Defense Minister

Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Tehran is interested in holding joint naval drills with Russia and China in the Gulf of Oman once more, Defense Minister Amir Hatami told Sputnik on Saturday upon his arrival in Moscow.

According to the minister, over the recent years, there has been progress in military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, but the coronavirus pandemic has slightly affected their interaction.

"We are interested, all the three countries are interested in holding such drills once again," Hatami said.

The minister also positively assessed the current state of relations between Iran and Russia.

More Stories From World

