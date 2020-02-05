UrduPoint.com
Tehran Interested In Russia's Military Equipment - Russia's Ambassador To Iran

Tehran Interested in Russia's Military Equipment - Russia's Ambassador to Iran

Iran is interested in Russia's military equipment, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Iran is interested in Russia's military equipment, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik.

"Yes, of course [Iran is interested]. [Russia's] military equipment is considered to be the best and more cost-effective in the world," the ambassador said.

Dzhagaryan did not specify which equipment specifically Iran was interested in.

