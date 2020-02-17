UrduPoint.com
Tehran Invites Riyadh For Dialogue As Means To Address Regional Issues - Iranian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:35 PM

Iran's readiness to hold dialogue with Saudi Arabia is part of its approach to addressing regional issues among regional powers, Mehdi Sanaei, a senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Iran's readiness to hold dialogue with Saudi Arabia is part of its approach to addressing regional issues among regional powers, Mehdi Sanaei, a senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik.

"For long time ... Iran's approach has been readiness to talk with Saudi Arabia about bilateral relations and regional issues also. This is based on the principled attitude of Iran that, indeed, the problems of the region should be resolved and discussed by the regional leaders and regional countries.

So Iran has been declaring its readiness [for dialogue with Saudi Arabia] for long time, many times," Sanaei said on the sidelines of the middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have been at odds for a number of years, building opposing alliances in the Middle East and backing opposite sides in regional wars. However, Tehran has recently sent signals of easing the tensions in its approach to its rival.

