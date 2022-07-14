MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Iran is Russia's reliable partner, and Moscow intends to increase cooperation with Tehran especially amid external pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

"We see in Iran a reliable partner, a like-minded country in the context of global changes associated with the formation of a multipolar world order and the attempts of the collective West to resist this objective process by all means," Bogdanov told a conference about Russia-Iran relations.

The diplomat added that increased Moscow-Tehran cooperation would be the best response to challenges imposed by the West.