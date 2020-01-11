Tehran Jet Crash Caused by Human Error 'at Time of Crisis Caused by US Adventurism'- Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane near Tehran was caused by a human error, made in a crisis situation "caused by US adventurism," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday.

"A sad day.

Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster. Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations," Zarif wrote on his Twitter page.