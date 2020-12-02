Tehran Knows Who Orchestrated Killing of Nuclear Scientist Fakhrizadeh - Diplomat

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Wednesday that Tehran is well aware of who masterminded the killing of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Wednesday that Tehran is well aware of who masterminded the killing of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry's research and innovation center, was gravely injured in an attack in the Tehran province late last week, and died in hospital.

"It is not news that our enemies use terrorism against Iran.

Apart from officials, hundreds of civilians have fallen victim. We know perfectly well who is behind all that, we know the government of which nations orchestrated that," Jalali said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.

According to the ambassador, the terror attack was obviously conducted with assistance of foreign intelligence.

"As of now, the direct and indirect evidence that we have indicate that Israel is behind the attack, just like previously," Jalali concluded.