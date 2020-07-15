Tehran appreciates the efforts of China and Russia to maintain the Iranian nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Deal of Action (JCPOA), marking the accord's fifth anniversary since its signing in 2015, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Tehran appreciates the efforts of China and Russia to maintain the Iranian nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Deal of Action (JCPOA), marking the accord's fifth anniversary since its signing in 2015, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

In July 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. The JCPOA stipulates that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the UN arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.

The ministry has expressed its gratitude to Moscow and Beijing for their constant efforts and stance at the level of the UN Security Council, the board of Directors of International Atomic Energy Agency and the joint JCPOA commission to preserve the nuclear treaty, adding that it hopes for continued cooperation "between all [member] countries."

"We call on all parties to the nuclear agreement to adhere to its contents and completely implement it," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Iran should fully take advantage of the economic benefits that the deal has provided.

Tehran is serious in its resolve to take all decisive measures against "any form of irresponsible practices," the ministry said. According to the statement, it urges "three European countries [the United Kingdom, France and Germany]" to fulfill their nuclear deal commitments, instead of "keeping pace with the US policy of extreme pressure on Iran."

"Today is 5th anniv. of the #JCPOA last decade's greatest diplomatic achievement and reminder that US lawless behavior should not be the yardstick by which int'l norms are measured. US contempt for law & diplomacy places it in global disrepute & threatens global and US security," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and has since reimplemented wide-ranging unilateral sanctions on Iran.

In late June, the United States introduced a draft resolution at the UN Security Council to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran before it expires in mid-October. Russia and China have already voiced their opposition to the draft resolution.