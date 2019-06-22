Tehran Lodges Protest With Abu Dhabi Over US Spy Drone That Took Off From UAE - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned UAE's charge d'affaires in Tehran and lodged a resolute protest over the fact that the US spy drone shot down by Iran in Thursday had taken off from a US airbase in the United Arab Emirates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned UAE's charge d'affaires in Tehran and lodged a resolute protest over the fact that the US spy drone shot down by Iran in Thursday had taken off from a US airbase in the United Arab Emirates.

"After the violation of the Iranian airspace by the US drone, which departed from the US military base in the UAE, the temporary charge d'affaires of this country was summoned today to the Foreign Ministry, where a resolute protest was lodged," the statement said.

On Thursday, the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said that it had shot down a US surveillance drone over the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf, for entering the Iranian airspace. The US military later confirmed that the drone had been shot down, but argued that it was flying in international airspace. Trump said that Iran had made a "big mistake" but later suggested that it might be unintentional.