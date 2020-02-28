UrduPoint.com
Tehran Making Efforts To Host Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit On Idlib - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:38 PM

Tehran is exerting effort to convene Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in light of the tensions in Syria's Idlib, proposing to host the summit as agreed during the last Astana process meeting, Iranian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Tehran is exerting effort to convene Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in light of the tensions in Syria's Idlib, proposing to host the summit as agreed during the last Astana process meeting, Iranian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"Taking into account the decision of the previous summit of the 'Astana process' to hold a meeting in our country, Iran will continue to make efforts to organize the meeting and I am convinced that it ... can be effective for a political resolution of the contradictions," the Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

No mention was made of the coronavirus outbreak underway in the country which may stand in the way of such a summit taking place.

