Tehran, Moscow Agree On Joint Production Of Sputnik V Vaccine - Iranian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Tehran and Moscow have reached an agreement to jointly produce the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said Wednesday.

"Negotiations on the joint production of the vaccine have come to an end. In the near future, we will see joint vaccine production in Iran," the ambassador said during a ceremony to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Iran began its COVID-19 immunization program, using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, on Tuesday.

A recent peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet journal stated that Sputnik V, which was developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, showed 91.6 percent efficacy, based on Phase 3 clinical trial interim data. The vaccine, which is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, was registered by the Russian government on August 11.

Denis Logunov, the deputy director of the Gamaleya center, said Wednesday that roughly 1.7 million people have already received both doses of Sputnik V.

More Stories From World

