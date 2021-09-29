Tehran, Moscow Agree to Speed Up Nuclear Projects - Iranian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran's state nuclear agency AEOI, announced on Wednesday an agreement with Russia to put their joint nuclear projects on the fast track.

"We agreed to establish different mechanisms during a new round of talks that will speed up proceedings," he was quoted by the Irna news agency as saying at a press conference, following a meeting with Russian nuclear chief Alexei Likhachev in Moscow.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has been cooperating with Russia's Rosatom on nuclear medicine and power generation. Russia helped Iran build its first nuclear power plant, Bushehr, and is supplying the facility with fuel.

The two countries agreed to set out a timeline for payments for the nuclear power plant. Iran accumulated a huge debt over the past two years after Japanese and South Korean banks enforced US sanctions and froze Iranian state funds.