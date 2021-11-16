UrduPoint.com

Tehran, Moscow, Beijing Assert Need For US To Lift Iran Sanctions - Iranian Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Tehran, Moscow, Beijing Assert Need for US to Lift Iran Sanctions - Iranian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and China have confirmed their countries' opposition to unilateral actions by any state and reiterated the need for the United States to lift sanctions against Tehran, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said on Monday.

"Convened a fruitful virtual meeting w/ Chinese and Russian partners; alignment of (Iran) (China) (Russia) in combating unilateralism & strengthening our convergence in future talks were emphasized. It was reiterated that U.S. should remove all unlawful sanctions (against Iran)," Bagheri Kani tweeted.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) between Iran and the P5+1 group, and implementing hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April of this year, the JCPOA joint commission has held sessions in Vienna, which also hosted several informal meetings designed to prevent the agreement from collapsing after Washington's exit. The sixth round of discussions ended on June 20.

